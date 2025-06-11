CDC completes relief operations following windstorm

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has concluded a comprehensive emergency relief operation across Regions Three, Four, and Five following a severe windstorm that impacted multiple communities on Monday, June 2, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

The CDC mobilized response teams immediately after the storm to conduct damage assessments and coordinate recovery efforts with regional authorities and local partners. The affected communities included Kaneville, Uitvlugt, Belle West (Canal No. 2), Farm, Mahaicony, Hope, Melanie, Cane Grove and Bare Root.

CDC field officers collaborated with local officials to evaluate the extensive damage, which encompassed residential homes, public buildings, and essential community facilities.