Court hears that stolen cutlass was at centre of felonious wounding

James Hernandez, the man who lost part of his right hand in the felonious wounding incident for which Keron Pierre is currently on trial, admitted yesterday under cross-examination by defence counsel, Adrian Thompson, that he had been under the influence of alcohol when he went to the defendant’s house to confront him for allegedly stealing his cutlass.

Pierre has pled not guilty to wounding Hernandez – with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm – at about 1:30 am on March 5, 2012, at the Kariabo River, North West District area of Essequibo County.

Prompted by Thompson’s reminder about his statement to police regarding the alcohol, Hernandez recalled that on returning from a fishing trip with his nephew, Trevon Joseph, on the day in question, they stopped at the home of a man named Brian Fredericks, where he accepted and consumed three shots of vodka offered to him by Marcus Duncan, an acquaintance, who he said had been drinking ‘high wine’ earlier.