Guyana News

Financial inclusion project launched to facilitate migrants, low-income Guyanese

From left are: Dr Coreen Jacobs-Chester, Director of UG’s International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies (MiDiAS); Richard Das, Director of Distribution, MMG; Gillian Williams, Fellow, MiDiAS; Richard Stanton, Deputy CEO, One Communications Guyana; Mark Singh, CEO, MMG; and Carl Monplaisir, Partnership Programme Office, One Communications Group. (UG photo)
From left are: Dr Coreen Jacobs-Chester, Director of UG’s International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies (MiDiAS); Richard Das, Director of Distribution, MMG; Gillian Williams, Fellow, MiDiAS; Richard Stanton, Deputy CEO, One Communications Guyana; Mark Singh, CEO, MMG; and Carl Monplaisir, Partnership Programme Office, One Communications Group. (UG photo)
By

Migrants and low-income Guyanese citizens in underserved communities in Georgetown and Linden can now securely pay their bills and execute other financial transactions minus the need for a conventional bank account following the launch of a financial inclusion project by the University of Guyana (UG).

According to a press release from UG, its International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies (MiDAS) launched the project on June 6 in collaboration with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) and One Communications.

Speaking at the launch at UG’s Education Lecture Theatre, Vice Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, predicted that it will “change the lives of many,” the release said.

Trending