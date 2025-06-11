Financial inclusion project launched to facilitate migrants, low-income Guyanese

Migrants and low-income Guyanese citizens in underserved communities in Georgetown and Linden can now securely pay their bills and execute other financial transactions minus the need for a conventional bank account following the launch of a financial inclusion project by the University of Guyana (UG).

According to a press release from UG, its International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies (MiDAS) launched the project on June 6 in collaboration with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) and One Communications.

Speaking at the launch at UG’s Education Lecture Theatre, Vice Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin, predicted that it will “change the lives of many,” the release said.