First Lady reinforces country’s commitment to rights of disabled persons

First Lady Arya Ali reinforced Guyana’s commitment to the rights of persons with disabilities yesterday during her address at the 18th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in New York.

In her statement, the First Lady emphasized that the CRPD serves as the “gold standard” for promoting disability rights globally. She highlighted key Guyanese legislation, including the Prevention of Discrimination Act and the Persons with Disabilities Act, as crucial legal instruments prohibiting discrimination in employment, mandating rehabilitation, and guaranteeing access to free education and healthcare. The National Commission on Disability was identified as the central agency tasked with safeguarding and promoting these rights.