Foulis man was killed by security guard’s bullet – police

The police tonight said that the bullet that killed Foulis man, Rondell Clarke, came from the gun of a security guard.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force follows:

The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the public that investigations are ongoing into the fatal shooting of Rondell Clarke, which occurred on 8th June 2025 at Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

Today (11th June 2025), investigators recovered a damaged metal fragment from the body of the deceased during a post-mortem examination. The fragment was immediately forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Department’s Crime Laboratory for ballistic analysis.

Following a comprehensive examination, ballistic experts concluded that the metal fragment recovered from Mr Clarke’s body was discharged from an AR rifle that was in the possession of Messiah Mussendeen, a security officer employed by Force Security Solutions.

Additionally, ballistic experts were able to match a 9mm spent shell casing recovered from the scene to a 9mm pistol that was in the possession of Devon Boucher, another security officer employed by Force Security Solutions.

In light of these findings, the Guyana Police Force wishes to make it unequivocally clear that the fatal shot which resulted in the death of Rondell Clarke was discharged from the AR rifle in the possession of Messiah Mussendeen.