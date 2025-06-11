GDF flagship decommissioned after two decades

“The GDFS Essequibo stood proudly as the flagship of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard for more than two decades, a true symbol of national power and maritime pride,” declared Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan during the official decommissioning ceremony for the vessel on Monday.

Commissioned into the GDF in 2001 after serving as HMS Orwell in the UK Royal Navy, the GDFS Essequibo was acquired to strengthen Guyana’s maritime security amid increasing challenges such as illegal fishing. A release from the GDF said that since its arrival in Guyana, the vessel was commanded by a distinguished line of officers: Captain (CG) John Flores (1st), Lieutenant Commander Floyd Levi (2nd), Lieutenant Commander Derrick Erskine (3rd), Lieutenant( CG) Michael Elliot (4th), Commander Adrian McLean (5th), and most recently, Lieutenant Commander Ronald Mc Intyre (6th), who oversaw its final operational phase.

Brigadier Khan expressed deep appreciation to all those who served aboard the Essequibo, stating that while the ship’s operational chapter may have closed, its symbolic and historical significance endures. He said that considerations are ongoing regarding the vessel’s repurposing.

Acting Commander Coast Guard, Commander Adrian Mc Lean, highlighted the ship’s vital role in maritime patrols, interdiction of illicit activities, and the training of law enforcement personnel. He reaffirmed that the decommissioning marks a milestone in the Coast Guard’s evolution.