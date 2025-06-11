GECOM Chair to raise question of prisoners voting with AG

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Ret’d Justice of Appeal Claudette Singh has committed to raising the contentious issue of incarcerated persons’ voting rights with the Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC, acknowledging the current absence of legislative provisions to facilitate their participation in elections.

The decision, communicated to Stabroek News by Government-nominated Commissioner Sase Gunraj, follows GECOM’s Tuesday Commissioners meeting. Efforts made to contact Opposition Commis-sioner Vincent Alexander for further comment proved futile.

This newspaper has reported that Singh had previously pointed to laws potentially prohibiting communication with prisoners, which she suggested complicated efforts to uphold their voting rights. However, Alexander contested this assertion during the meeting.