Man granted bail on $29m land fraud charges

A 30-year-old man accused of obtaining nearly $29 million by false pretence over land was granted bail when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court yesterday.

Jomo Campbell faced two charges. The first charge alleges that between April 1 and May 22, 2025, at Croal Street, Campbell conspired with others to obtain $13 million by falsely claiming he had a parcel of land—Parcel 2404, Lot 3, Plantation Providence—for sale.

The second charge states that between February 20 and March 8, 2025, Campbell received $16 million from Kevon Bess, again under the false pretence of selling land—this time Parcel 2353, Lot 3, Plantation Providence.