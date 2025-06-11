No Man’s Land: How drug trafficking took root in Essequibo

When soldiers and anti-drug officials dug up 4.4 tons of cocaine at an illegal airstrip in northwest Guyana on August 31, 2024, they uncovered more than just drugs. They found evidence that Guyana’s remote Essequibo region had become a far more significant cocaine transit area than previously imagined.

*This article is part of a three-part investigation, “Is Venezuela Using Criminals to Provoke Guyana?” InSight Crime spent a year analyzing how organized crime has penetrated Essequibo, the dense Amazon jungle region in Guyana claimed by Venezuela.

A seizure of this size may have been a routine find in some of the country’s South American neighbors. But not here. Authorities in Guyana seized just 85 kilograms in all of 2023 and around 415 kilograms in the year prior.