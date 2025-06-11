Police Force completes Junior Leaders Courses

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday celebrated the completion of its Junior Leaders Courses 1 and 2, Final Training #2/2025, and the Introduction to Migration and Diaspora Studies with a graduation ceremony at the Officers’ Training Centre in Eve Leary, Georgetown, a GPF release stated.

Relatives, instructors, and colleagues gathered to honour the achievements of the Constables, Lance Corporals, and Corporals who demonstrated commitment and performed excellently throughout their training. Also present at the graduation ceremony was Second in Charge of Administration, Woman Superintendent J. Sullivan, and Deputy Superintendent R. Gurdyal.

“The Introduction to Migration and Diaspora Studies” was taught by University of Guyana lecturer, Dr Coreen Jacobs, and aimed at broadening the ranks’ understanding of migration patterns and diaspora dynamics

Woman Senior Superintendent, Sonia Herbert, who delivered the feature address commended the graduates for their dedication and growth. “Today is a day of immense pride, pride for you, your families, and the entire Guyana Police Force… You stand before us as living proof of dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to serve.”

Herbert highlighted the significance of the training as a launchpad for leadership, rather than a conclusion. “This graduation ceremony is more than just a formal acknowledgment of a course completed, it is a vital moment of transition,” she remarked. “You are moving from a phase of intensive learning and development into an elevated sphere of responsibility and leadership within our Force.”

She also emphasised the importance of ethical conduct and community-oriented policing, urging graduates to maintain the core values instilled throughout their training.

The Senior Superintendent reflected on the greater mission the graduates are now part of: “You are more than just law enforcers; you are guardians of trust, builders of community relations, and symbols of justice. The public’s confidence in the Guyana Police Force hinges on every interaction you have, every decision you make, and every act of service you render.”

Awards and Recognition are as follows: Junior Leaders Course 1: First Place – Woman Lance Corporal James; Second Place – Woman Lance Corporal Dorris; Third Place – Lance Corporal Persaud; Most Improved Rank – Lance Corporal Ferreira.

Junior Leaders Course 2: First Place – Woman Corporal Solomon; Second Place – Corporal Gangnam; Third Place (tie) – Corporal Singh and Corporal Benn.

Final Training #2/2025: First Place – Corporal Samnarain; Second Place – Constable Smith; Third Place (tie) – Woman Constable Faikall, and Constable Fraser.