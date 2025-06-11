Police still silent on transfer of cop who shook Mohamed’s hand

The Guyana Police Force has yet to provide any explanation for the sudden transfer of Corporal Carl Sanmoogan from Region One to Region Six, despite repeated efforts by Stabroek News to obtain a statement. Calls and messages to senior police officials, including Commis-sioner Clifton Hicken and the Police Public Relations Office, have gone unanswered.

Sanmoogan, who previously served at the Immigration Depart-ment in Region One, was informed of his reassignment via a phone call, without receiving any formal written notice. He has since taken up his new post in Moleson Creek, Region Six—over 500 miles from his former station.

The transfer occurred shortly after Sanmoogan was seen briefly interacting with businessman and presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed during the latter’s visit to the Santa Rosa community on June 2. Video footage from the visit shows the corporal shaking hands with Mohamed—an exchange that appeared routine but has ignited public scrutiny and allegations of political victimization.

A source familiar with the situation described the transfer as abrupt and without explanation. When asked whether the move was linked to the handshake with Mohamed, the source was reluctant to confirm, stating, “I don’t want to give my mouth liberty to state whether that was the reason.” However, the source did acknowledge that the order for the transfer came from Sanmoogan’s supervisor at the regional Immigra-tion Office.

Despite continued requests for comment, the Guyana Police Force has remained silent on the matter