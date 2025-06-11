President announces new ‘tech’ programme to address violence against women

The Government of Guyana on Monday announced that it is readying to launch a massive technology programme geared towards addressing violence against women, a chronic problem in the country that authorities are still trying to battle.

President Irfaan Ali made the disclosure while delivering the keynote address at the third Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) graduation exercise at the National Cultural Centre, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Addressing the graduates, he said: “In the coming days I will be launching a new programme for women. As I told you and the country, we will be using technology to its fullest and you will hear about that programme that will help all of us to aggressively deal with violence against women; a massive technology programme.”