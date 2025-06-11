Proposal by DR company for ending blackouts still on the table –Ambassador

Dominican Republic Company, InterEnergy is still awaiting word on a proposal made last year that promises to upgrade and transform this country’s power distribution system in two years thus eliminating blackouts, Santo Domingo’s Ambassador to Guyana, Ernesto Torres says.

“The proposal submitted to GPL (Guyana Power and Light) by InterEnergy Group outlines support in modernizing and expanding the distribution network, reducing system losses, and increasing operational efficiency. The proposal outlines a 24-month transformation programme focused on three core areas…,” Torres told Stabroek News in an interview yesterday.

He added that while the proposal is pending, InterEnergy, a subsidiary of the Dominican Repub-lic’s private electricity company, CEPM that distributes power to over 5M in that country’s tourist-heavy areas, has already committed “significant time and resources to understand the challenges and has positioned a multidisciplinary team ready to assist”.