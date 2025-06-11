Washington issues warning to Guyanese intending to enter, remain illegally in US

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today said that it wished to inform all Guyanese nationals that it has received an official Diplomatic note from the Government of the United States advising of strict enforcement measures and legal consequences for individuals who attempt to enter or remain in the United States unlawfully.

In a statement, the ministry said that this Diplomatic Note follows the reinstatement and expansion of several immigration enforcement policies by US President Donald Trump. While the US continues to welcome legitimate and legal travellers, the statement said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio “has explicitly outlined that the Government prioritizes the prosecution of offenses for illegal entry and illegal presence in the United States, as well as criminal offences by foreign nationals”.

The statement added that Guyanese nationals who enter the United States of America without proper documentation or who overstay their periods of authorized entry or fail to respect the terms of their admission will be subject to the full extent of US immigration law, including but not limited to: arrest, prosecution and imprisonment or heavy fines.

“Guyanese citizens are encouraged to pursue legal and authorized avenues for migration, employment, education, and travel to the United States. Nationals currently residing in the United States illegally are strongly advised to depart immediately”, the ministry said, adding that it “strongly urges all Guyanese nationals to comply fully with the immigration laws and regulations of the United States of America”.