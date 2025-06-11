Woman gets bail over land fraud, document forgery charges

A woman accused of participating in a $13 million land fraud scheme and multiple acts of document forgery was granted bail when she appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court yesterday.

Odessa McDonald faced a total of five charges, including obtaining money by false pretence, forgery, and uttering forged documents.

The court heard that between April 1 and May 22, 2025, at Croal Street, McDonald allegedly conspired with others to obtain $13 million by falsely claiming she had a parcel of land—Parcel 2404, Lot 3, Plantation Providence—for sale.