Trinidad Appeal Court reinstates $20m award in Vindra murder case

(Trinidad Express) The Appeal Court on Monday reinstated the close-to-$20 million judgment that was awarded to the nine men who were found not guilty of the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.

The decision was handed down in a virtual hearing before Justices Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Ronnie Boodoosingh. It was a majority decision with Bereaux and Mohammed agreeing, while Boodoosingh dissented.

The appeal involved the decision of Justice Joan Charles to set aside the multimillion dollar award that Master Martha Alexander had thought the men should receive.

Shervon Peters and Devon Peters, their brother Anthony Gloster, Joel Fraser, Ronald Armstrong, Keida and Jameel Garcia, Marlon Trimmingham, and Antonio Charles were to each receive $2.1 million for malicious prosecution and for the ten years they spent in prison before being freed in 2016.

Back in January 2021, they were granted leave by the High Court to enter a default judgment against the Attorney General. However, following an application by the Attorney General, the judge set aside the default judgment on the basis of improper service.

The men were represented by senior counsel Anand Ramlogan who submitted during the hearing of the appeal that Justice Charles erred when she found that the legal claim was not properly served on the State, as was contended by the Office of the Attorney General in its setting aside application.

He had said it was not the case that the State was unaware of the proceedings, given that its attorneys made appearances at both the trial stage and when Master Alexander made her assessment on the award of damages.

Ramlogan questioned why the State never raised the issue of improper service until after the Master assessed the award.

Senior counsel Rolston Nelson, who represented the State, said that after Justice Charles entered default judgment in favour of the former accused in January 2021, she had the matter sent to the Registrar of the High Court for the assessment of damages to be awarded. He, however, said that the Registrar “expanded the order for assessment” by having it sent to a Master, which it could not do.

He added that contrary to Ramlogan’s submissions, the State had in fact raised evidential objections during the trial process with regard to the service of documents.

Bereaux however noted that the judge did not consider whether the service of the documents fell within the option of leaving the documents at the office of the Solicitor General and that this was a fatal omission. The judge stated that he considered the default judgment application was properly served.

It was also noted that no explanation setting out the reasons for the inaction to set aside the judgment was provided by the Attorney General. “The application only came after harsh public criticism of the failure to defend the claim. In my judgment, the respondent did not act as soon as reasonably practicable after he found out that the judgment had been entered against him. The delay in this case has been unexplained and all the while, the damages assessment proceeded with the full participation of the State,” the judgment stated.

It was further stated, “That damages were assessed is highly relevant to the question of delay in this case. The assessment proceeded before the master uneventfully. It is only upon delivery of judgment on the assessment of damages and the public outcry which ensued that the Attorney General realised that his secretariat was not served with the claim. Nothing turned on his secretariat being so served. The Attorney General is not entitled to have the default judgment set aside merely because of dissatisfaction with the award of damages assessed by the master.”

Justices Bereaux and Mohammed further noted that, “The courts are bound to follow the rules of procedure unless the rules themselves provide otherwise. Public opinion is not a barometer for the rendering of judicial decisions. The appellants’ case for malicious prosecution and entry of default judgment must be judged by the same standard as any other member of the public. We must not lose sight of the sacred constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence. No guilt was proven in this case. The appellants were charged and prosecuted in accordance with the due process provisions of our Constitution. They were found not guilty, in accordance with due process. They are entitled to pursue their claim for damages for what they perceived to be a malicious prosecution.”

Bereaux read the majority decision which stated that the appeal was allowed.

He set aside the December 2023 order which had set aside the default judgment. Bereaux restored the default judgment and the master’s order. The appellants’ costs was ordered to be paid by the respondent.

Bereaux further dismissed the counter notice of appeal which was filed by the State in relation to the previous order for costs.

Also appearing on their behalf of the appellants yesterday were attorneys Ganesh Saroop instructed by attorney Natasha Bisram.

Alongside Nelson for the State were attorneys Ria Mohammed-Davidson and Elena Araujo.