Lazy mindset?

The daily lament of local business owners over the past several years has been somewhat along the lines, “I can’t find good and reliable workers. It appears as though no one wants to work anymore. They come for a day or two, then they disappear. The feedback we often receive is that the work is too hard, and, or, the pay isn’t enough.”

This plea for general and unskilled labour is across the board; gas stations (where women today often outnumber men, in what was once an entirely male domain), farms, retail and hardware stores, and restaurants, to name but a few, are confronted every day with this dilemma. “Help Wanted” notices plastered on the outer walls and doors of businesses often list several vacancies; cashiers, drivers, cooks, waiters, handyman, porters, and security guards. Con-tractors in the ever expanding construction industry are experiencing similar woes, as the competition for both skilled and unskilled workers pushes the cost of labour upwards, as the best workers skip from site to site. Home owners seeking upgrades or wishing to effect minor repairs to their properties now find themselves singing the blues in this shrinking labour market as they search desperately for a dependable carpenter or plumber, electrician, or mason to fulfill their requirements.

However, the current economic woes in Venezuela and Cuba seemed to have worked to our advantage to provide a temporary cushion for this ‘shortage’ of local labour. ‘The Spanish’, to adopt the local parlance, have – so far – displayed a willingness to tackle any challenge. It is not unusual now to hear the prattle of Spanish as a team of migrants bustle to unload a 40-foot container of goods in front of an entity on Regent or Water streets, or are engaged on a construction site.

One frustrated businessman fed up with the local mentality, hired three Cubans – rather reluctantly since they hardly understood a word of English – a few years ago. Today, he acknowledges that he doesn’t know where he would be without them, as they are always there like clockwork every morning ready and willing to tackle the day’s tasks. Everywhere one turns in the city today, one is likely to encounter the smiling faces of these Hispanic newcomers, grappling with the language barrier whilst giving their best at the assigned duties.

This of course, raises several questions. Where does this attitude of a seeming reluctance to work stem from? Various hypotheses have been proffered, ranging from the ‘emigrant-in-waiting’ (sponsorship to North America), spoilt by overseas relatives (beneficiaries of cash remittances and barrels of household effects), looking for jobs compensating along the lines of the oil and gas industry, or, simply lying in wait for the next government handout. How come the Hispanics are motivated to work and the locals aren’t?

This immigrant approach to work in Guyana is not unique by any stretch of imagination. Migrants from the Caribbean have a strong history over the past seven decades of similar performances in the post-World War II rebuilding phase of the UK (1950’s to 70’s) and in North America (early 1970’s to date). How come an unemployed person will leave here with limited work experience, arrive in North America, take any job he/she can find, and six months later, their photograph is adorning the walls of the establishment as the employee of the month? Some other force or forces might be at work here. ‘Laziness’ is certainly the most convenient label to affix here, but is it really? Could the resistance to, or postponement of, entering the work force be driven by fear? Fear of failure? Fear of exhaustion? Fear of boredom? Fear of missing out. Or is it a case of a lack of sufficient motivating factors. After all, as many of us are aware (either by experience or anecdotally) when you migrate, if you don’t work (or contribute meaningfully) you don’t eat, much less have somewhere to call home.

Whatever the source of our general malaise, it will be unravelled at some stage by the psychologists and sociologists as they dissect our society. In the meantime, the Hispanics are getting on with it, while some of us opt to stay at home and use terms and conditions as excuses for escaping the work environment.

Sooner, rather than later, the offspring of these migrants will be entering the work force and when we find ourselves unable to find employment when we really want it, ‘too late too late’ might be the cry. Our dinner will have been had and we will have to settle for the crumbs.