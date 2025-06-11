Certain defeat is staring us in the face

Dear Editor,

There isn’t a penny to campaign. The youths are focused elsewhere. How can you turn that around in two months? They are the largest demographic in this country.

Your Facebook page is lame. Your interviews cannot even reach 3000 viewers. There isn’t a single crowd behind you in your outreaches.

The indicators are staring us in the face as to the certain defeat that is to come.

My heart bleeds for the oppressed in Guyana. The pain is excruciating knowing that there will be no justice for Adriana.

The poverty will further envelope those who are already without.

You have alienated those who are uniquely poised to stop the madness and see a brighter day for the downtrodden. The leading activists will not even touch you with a barge pole.

As I write this, the tears flow uncontrollably down my cheeks. There is no anger in me, not even disappointment, only sadness and a feeling of resignation. I have found it in my heart to forgive you; today and onwards.

I look to the sky and my mind’s eye see a bigger picture. Yesterday and today and even tomorrow, we will not do right by our people; by the people.

History is replete with our betrayal and indifference. The evidence is right before our eyes for our generations to see.

You are not the first and will certainly not be the last. Yet, we hang on to hope. We remind ourselves that we are essentially a good people. I forgive and I must move on. This is the last note, the last mention…of you.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist