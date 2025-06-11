There has to be a dedicated Maintenance and Inspection Division for all of this new infrastructure

Dear Editor,

Guyana is experiencing an exciting phase of growth. New schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, and public buildings are rising across the country. These are much-needed investments that will serve our people for generations. But there is one critical question we must ask: Who is going to maintain all of this?

We’ve seen too often that beautiful new facilities deteriorate quickly when maintenance is neglected. Cracks in roads, broken plumbing in schools, malfunctioning air-conditioning units in hospitals — these problems don’t just cause inconvenience, they reduce the lifespan of multi-million-dollar investments and waste precious public funds. I believe it is time for the Government to establish a dedicated Maintenance and Inspection Division or if this already exist within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure they should enhance its capability and accountability. This unit should:

● regularly inspect public buildings and infrastructure,

● produce reports on their condition, and

● oversee a National Maintenance Department that prioritizes repairs and upkeep.

Additionally, every school and hospital should have its own trained, full-time maintenance team, empowered to fix problems as they arise. This would not only protect the country’s assets, but also create meaningful, steady employment opportunities. Many developing countries have already recognized the importance of this approach:

● In Barbados, public schools employ caretakers and maintenance staff who conduct routine repairs and upkeep, reducing long-term costs.

In Jamaica, the Ministry of Education allocates specific budget lines for school maintenance, and community-based maintenance programmes have been piloted for rural facilities.

● In Costa Rica, the government created a National Conservation Plan for public buildings, ensuring that all new infrastructure projects include a maintenance component from the start.

● In Trinidad and Tobago, some municipal corporations run building maintenance units responsible for the upkeep of community centres and public spaces.

● In Singapore, government buildings and public infrastructure undergo rigorous scheduled maintenance. They use digital systems to monitor everything from HVAC systems to structural integrity.

● In Germany, municipalities set aside mandatory maintenance budgets when a project is approved, ensuring that funding for upkeep is baked into the life cycle of every building or road.

● In Japan, school buildings have full-time custodial and maintenance staff, and there is a cultural emphasis on taking care of public spaces — students and teachers alike participate in daily upkeep.

Guyana must embrace this mindset. Maintenance should no longer be seen as an afterthought or optional expense — it is an essential part of managing national development. Without it, today’s bright new infrastructure will become tomorrow’s burden.

Let us build not only for today, but for tomorrow. Let us maintain what we build.

Sincerely,

Asif Sahid