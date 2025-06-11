Anderson gets maiden West Indies test call up, Hope & Carty return

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 16-member squad for the much anticipated three (3)-Match home Test Series against Australia, which begins on Wednesday June 25th at Kensington Oval in Barbados for the coveted Sir Frank Worrell Trophy.

With this series signalling the critical start of the 2025-2027 ICC Test Championship Cycle, several changes have been made to the squad that last featured in the drawn series against Pakistan earlier this year.

Guyanese middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson has received his maiden test cricket call-up while Shai Hope and Keacy Carthy return to the set up as well. Another newcomer is opening batsman Brandon King while spinner Gudakesh Motie misses out.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe expressed that selections were made in line with the team’s commitment to building a bold, execution-driven identity in Test cricket, with consistency in batting output and a dynamic bowling attack being key in the overall assessment.

“The start of the Test Championship Cycle is critical to building positive momentum as we strive to work our way up the rankings. Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring the West Indies back to the helm of Test Cricket”, said Bascombe.

“It was imperative that we sought to put a squad together that was well equipped, in both the batting and bowling departments, to manage the ebbs and flows of this format of the game, while possessing the ability to apply pressure in key phases, through disciplined, purposeful play.”

John Campbell returns to the squad, bolstering the options at the top of the order. After a prolific domestic season inclusive of three centuries, backing up a strong showing in the 2023-2024 season, Anderson earns a maiden call up; while on the back of his recent ODI form, Carty earns a recall to the squad, with ODI Vice-captain King securing a first-time inclusion.

In conjunction with the return of limited overs captain Shai Hope, these selections are intended to fortify a batting line-up that is expected to sustain pressure on the opposing attack.

Head Coach Daren Sammy praised the work of the selection group to identify the players needed to start the new test cycle.

“We analyzed what the top teams in the world are doing and what is needed for us to bridge the gap. We have identified a direction, along with the group of players and resources to give us the best advantage as we seek to take the team up the ladder and challenge the best in the world.”

Sammy added.

“I’m excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed given his consistency in white ball cricket.” Sammy said. “Brandon King’s inclusion fits a role we have identified that needs special focus to take our team to those closer to the top of the rankings.”

Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph headline the fast-bowling attack. Additionally, Johann Layne, a 21-year-old product of the West Indies Academy, who claimed 63 first-class wickets in 17 matches, along with Anderson Phillip, who recently captured a 5-wicket haul for West Indies A against South Africa A, have been called up to provide reinforcement. Spin responsibilities will be handled by Captain, Roston Chase and Vice-Captain, Jomel Warrican.

Despite being under consideration, veteran pacer Kemar Roach has not been included and has been duly informed.

Sammy, while asking for patience from the fans towards the players, said they can look forward to an exciting style over the series.

“I am truly looking forward to this series because we want to start off strongly and make our home turf a fortress during this cycle, while having our passionate and proud fans behind us. The matches will be challenging but I believe in this core of players, and they are eager to wear the maroon and make our fans happy.”

West Indies Test Squad for Series Against Australia:

Roston Chase (Captain)

Jomel Warrican (Vice Captain)

Kevlon Anderson

Kraigg Brathwaite

John Campbell

Keacy Carty

Justin Greaves

Shai Hope

Tevin Imlach

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Johann Layne

Mikyle Louis

Anderson Phillip

Jayden Seales

Team Manager Unit:

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Massage Therapist: Darc Browne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Content & Media Officer: Jerome Foster

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

1st Test: 25-29 June 2025 @ Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd Test: 3-7 July 2025 @ National Stadium, Grenada

3rd Test: 12-16 July 2025 @ Sabina Park, Jamaica DAY/NIGHT