Guyana thrashes Montserrat to end campaign on a high

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Guyana ended their underwhelming CONCACAF campaign in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on a positive note as they crushed Montserrat 3-0 last evening at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora.

It was a comfortable though not commanding performance from the Golden Jaguars, whose starting XI consisted of Akel Clarke, Reiss Greenidge, Jalen Jones, Romaine Brackenridge, Nathan Ferguson, Curtez Kellman, Omari Glasgow, Kelsey Benjamin, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Enoch George, and Osaze DeRosario.

A brief power outage of the lighting towers, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, reduced the warmup time for the respective teams before the commencement of the contest. This occurrence didn’t seem to affect the teams.