Waramuri wins Region #1 qualifier to advance to the main draw

ExxonMobil U-14 Boy’s & Girl’s Football

Waramuri will once again represent Region #1 in both divisions in the sixth edition of the ExxonMobil U-14 Boy’s and Girl’s Football Championship after triumphing in the zonal qualifiers in Santa Rosa, Moruca.

Waramuri played unbeaten in both the boy’s and girl’s divisions, staving off the challenge of the hosts, Kamwatta and Kwebanna.

In the boy’s division, Waramuri ended with a record of two wins and a draw, besting Santa Rosa, who ended with the identical performance, on goal differential.