Agricola man who allegedly fired shots after brother was killed appears in court

-denied bail

An Agricola electrician, 23-year-old Keon Narine appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore charged with discharging a loaded firearm and possession of ammunition and a firearm without a license. Narine pled not guilty to all charges.

Narine was accused of firing the weapon after his brother, Nicklous Narine was shot dead.

The first charge alleges that Keon Narine on Monday 9th of June 2025 at Agricola discharged a loaded firearm at Gideon Bollers with intent to disfigure or harm him.