Directive for doctors’ on-call duty triggers debate

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony yesterday said that doctors are compliant with the Ministry’s directive regarding mandated on-call duty rotations for Government Medical Officers (GMOs) at the Diamond and Enmore Regional Hospitals.

When questioned by Stabroek News, Anthony stated, “As far as I am aware, the doctors are compliant with the memo from CMO (Chief Medical Officer).”

Following online pushback against the directive, the Region 4 Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Gavinash Persaud took to his Facebook page and staunchly defended the necessity of the on-call system, declaring, “This [debate] is going nowhere. All medical officers are bonded to do on call duties…”