Foulis man was killed by security guard’s bullet – police

The police last night said that the bullet that killed Foulis man, Rondell Clarke on Sunday, came from the gun of a security guard.

Two policemen had been held in the matter after several reports surfaced that a police vehicle had been chasing Clarke at the time.

A release from the police yesterday said that investigators recovered a damaged metal fragment from the body of the deceased during a post-mortem examination. The fragment was immediately forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Department’s Crime Laboratory for ballistic analysis.