Ministry says no COVID-19 cases at West Ruimveldt Primary

Amid reports of COVID-19 infections in a number of Georgetown schools, the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has written to the Ministry of Education urging immediate precautionary actions, while the Ministry has strongly denied any confirmed cases at the West Ruimveldt Primary School and labelled some of the claims as false and misleading.

While COVID-19 (COronaVIrus Disease of 2019) has not been an issue in recent years following the end of the pandemic, reports of a new variant have surfaced in various parts of the world.

In a letter dated June 10, addressed to Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, the GTU expressed concern over reports that three Grade 5 pupils from West Ruimveldt Primary School had tested positive for the virus, with others allegedly showing symptoms.