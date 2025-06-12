Mon Repos porter charged with grievous wounding

Ryan Singh, a 25-year-old porter from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on 2025-06-01 by a rank from the Beterverwagting Police Station and charged on 2025-06-10 with the offence of Inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Singh is accused of committing the offence on Wazim Shameer at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, on 1st June 2025, a release from the police said yesterday.

The accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Clive Nurse, who read the charge to him. He pleaded not guilty, and bail was granted in the sum of $100,000. The matter was adjourned to 18th July 2025 for statements.