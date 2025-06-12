Parabara Nursery School commissioned

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday commissioned the Parabara Nursery School and a new duplex teachers’ accommodation.
A release from the Ministry of Education said that that prior to this the nursery children were housed in a corner of the primary school. This new school gives both the primary and nursery children child-friendly learning spaces and this was welcomed by the community. A young teacher from the village of Awarenau is already occupying one on the teachers’ homes, the release said. Manickchand was particularly pleased that the library under the “Libraries for Primaries Programme” had already reached the deep Southern village and expressed delight and satisfaction that all the teachers were in training or about to begin training while being able to stay in the Village.