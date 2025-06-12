Trinidad air conditioning company in soft launch here

The Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC) last evening hosted a reception at the Pegasus Hotel to mark the arrival of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Trade Mission to Guyana. The occasion also featured the soft launch of Maraj Air Conditioning Ltd., a leading regional air conditioning provider now expanding into the Guyanese market.

The event, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Pegasus Hotel, signalled the beginning of the Guyana leg of this regional initiative aimed at strengthening business ties across the Caribbean.

The two-day programme began on Tuesday, June 10, with an official opening ceremony and business seminar at the Pegasus Corporate Centre. It was followed by a series of business-to-business meetings carefully curated by the SGCC. The Guyana segment wrapped up last evening with a reception celebrating partnership, progress, and the promise of deeper regional cooperation.