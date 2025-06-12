Stabroek Market vendor charged over narcotics

A man appeared yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with the possession of narcotics at the Stabroek Market and he was granted bail.

Andre James, 26, is a vendor at the Stabroek Market. He pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The court was told that the accused was found in possession of 36.5 grams of narcotics and was arrested on Saturday, 2nd of June, 2025 at the Stabroek Market and was charged.

The prosecution argued that James was found with the narcotics on him. He declared this to be false and said that the narcotic was found on a stand.

The prosecution argued that the accused in a police report admitted to the charge saying that “this is my side hustle.” Bail was granted in the amount of 35,000 and James will reappear at the magistrate’s court on the 16th of July.