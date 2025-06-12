Allowing inmates to vote by Special Ballot is entirely feasible

Dear Editor,

Allowing inmates in our five jails to vote by Special Ballot is entirely feasible and crucial from a human rights perspective. Each facility could employ a Liaison Officer by GECOM to facilitate this process, ensuring that the voting rights of incarcerated individuals are upheld. The hesitancy shown by the Guyana government and election officials raises concerns of ulterior motives, particularly if the assumption is that these voters might favour opposition parties. However, the fundamental right to choose a political party outweighs such fears. Implementing this voting process also presents an opportunity to reduce unemployment by creating at least five Liaison Officer positions, alongside a Central Poll Supervisor if deemed necessary. Any location can serve as a polling place, including jails, underscoring that enforcing voting rights for remanded individuals is both a legal and moral obligation. Every individual charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and denying them the right to vote undermines their dignity. The case of our Honourable Attorney General, who faced charges while in opposition, yet retained his rights, illustrates this point poignantly. If he had been remanded during an election, his right to vote would have been unjustly revoked. Besides the ethical considerations, engaging incarcerated individuals in the electoral process could alleviate some of the unemployment plaguing our society and demonstrate a commitment to upholding democratic values. The Canadian model of Special Ballots provides a simple and effective method: eligible voters fill out an application and can cast their votes easily and efficiently.

Currently, discussions around facilitating inmate voting appear stalled, signaling a troubling lack of commitment from our leadership. This disengagement could inadvertently contribute to greater unrest within our correctional facilities. By failing to enable these individuals to exercise their rights, the government risks breeding discontent among those unjustly denied their voices.

In conclusion, allowing inmates to vote is an opportunity for Guyana to align with its international human rights obligations. Embracing this progressive change would not only affirm the dignity of every citizen but also enhance our democracy and societal well-being. It’s time for action, not inaction—let’s ensure that every voice is heard, regardless of one’s circumstances.

Regards,

Mohamed Shabeer Zafar

Barrister-at-law and Solicitor