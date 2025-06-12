Government housing claims not supported by its own statistical data

Dear Editor,

Many are familiar with the famous quote by the late Abraham Lincoln: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.” I was drawn to reflect on this quote after reading the overly optimistic headlines from the Ministry of Housing and Water, where Ministers Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues claimed that the government has fulfilled its promise of allocating 50,000 house lots. This claim was highlighted in a DPI publication dated May 31, 2025.

Editor, I am on record refuting many of the statements made by the two ministers mentioned, and I continue to stand by my position. While the claim of allocating 50,000 house lots may appear impressive on paper, the reality on the ground tells a different story. I have received numerous complaints from frustrated citizens, ordinary Guyanese who have paid for their lands, in some cases as far back as three years ago, and are still waiting to be shown where their land is. Others have shared that their lands are inaccessible due to a lack of basic infrastructure, despite some $240B injected in the housing sector since 2020.

Another troubling issue is the high cost of house lots, where Guyanese who have been qualified for ‘middle income,’ are required to pay $3M, in an oil economy. When I recently questioned Minister Croal on this, he responded that it costs the Ministry $5 million to develop the lands. Even if this is accurate, the current state of many housing areas, swamped lands, lack of concrete drains, and poor infrastructure; suggests otherwise. Many residents are unable to start construction, not for a lack of will, but because the necessary conditions to build are simply not in place.

Ms. Rodrigues was quoted as saying, “We recognise the importance of owning a home. It is one of the most important accomplishments in the lives of any person who is seeking to develop themselves and to provide a safe and secure future for their children. For many of us, it’s the biggest investment we will ever make.” While this sentiment is noble, it remains largely rhetorical. Many allottees still find themselves unable to build due to not meeting the requirements for a mortgage finance, and the government appears to be doing more talking than actual implementation.

Additionally, I have evidence to support claims that Venezuelan nationals are being given preferential treatment over Guyanese, including occupancy of houses at Little Diamond without payment. This raises serious concerns about equity and fairness.

While the government boasts about the number of house lots allocated, they have failed to publicly state how many allottees have begun construction. Likewise, there is no clear information on how many government-constructed houses have been occupied through approved mortgages or otherwise. Many of the houses built in areas such as Little Diamond, Fort Ordinance, and Cummings Lodge remain unoccupied and overgrown with bushes. Meanwhile, several of the Young Professional homes, reportedly constructed by close allies of the PPP/C, in places like Prospect (EBD) and LBI (ECD), are still incomplete.

The DPI article also stated that 93 new housing areas have been developed over the past five years. While this sounds commendable, it should be noted that several of these areas, including Providence (EBD), Experiment (WCB), and LBI (ECD), were already allocated to individuals under the Coalition government. Furthermore, in areas such as Prospect and Cummings Lodge, the PPP/C reallocated lands from original allottees after taking office in August 2020, often without reasonable explanation.

Substandard construction has also become a recurring problem. Many homeowners who have taken out mortgages now face additional financial burdens to fix defects, as the Ministry has failed to ensure contractors are held accountable for their work.

In today’s economy, the cost of building a home has doubled compared to five or ten years ago, largely due to inflation. While the Ministry’s “steel and cement” subsidy programme aims to help, many eligible homeowners are not benefitting. The process is slow and riddled with bureaucracy. Reports indicate that party loyalists are given preferential treatment, and some citizens are even forced to visit Freedom House to seek assistance; something that should never happen in a democratic society. Government services must be provided at government institutions, not political party offices.

Editor, the PPP/C must be reminded that housing is not a privilege, it is a constitutional right under Article 26, which guarantees every citizen the right to proper accommodation. The government has a responsibility to ensure this right is fulfilled equitably, not used as a tool for political grandstanding. Without a comprehensive housing policy, the current trend of mismanagement and partisanship will only continue.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP