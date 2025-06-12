Dear Editor,

Nicholas Pooran retired for several reasons, and yes the answer is money, and yes that’s a fair reason. A lot of people don’t understand that professional sport is just a job, a professional athlete only has a short career span of approximately ten years, five to six on average, and yes the objective of training since a person can walk is to play their sport at the highest level and to accumulate that generational wealth.

Fine, as fast as players make their name from West Indies Cricket, they become a hot prospect to franchises around the world, they make their dollar and live happily ever after. For West Indies Cricket, cool, as fast as players retire and make themselves unavailable, give new players their debuts. I blame selectors too, because why are we still playing guys like Andre Russell, Johnson Charles and Shimron Hetmyer. I am not buying this nonsense about “giving back to West Indies Cricket” – give back what exactly? Secondly, we select players too late in their careers, players should be eligible for senior men’s selection from age seventeen. Players like Hetmyer who showed early promise, and threw away his career due to indiscipline and pride, don’t bother, select other players.

I blame Daren Sammy as well, he is still living in the past, he still feels and operates like he is the captain. Rovman Powell did not need to be removed as captain. We have Mr. Seeteram as the analyst, so nobody saw that the boundaries in England are skewed and square and the batters are being caught in the sharper corners? As fast as players make their name and retire for greener pastures, give new players the opportunity to make their name too, so they will perform at their best in their primes and keep that cycle going so that everybody will get a piece of that generational wealth. Thank you for your service Pooran, you will not be missed.

Yours faithfully,

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas