It is time our Amerindian brothers and sisters stand up for these Mahdia children

Dear Editor:

I noticed the article, “Court to rule Sept 9th on state’s bid to strike out compensation case brought by parents of Mahdia fire victims,” (SN, June 11, 2025). So that means the decision will be given after the election. I wonder why after and not before.

What disappoints me about the fiery deaths of the Mahdia 20 is there was no national cry for justice, in a case that seems to have state negligence written all over it. Nobody got punished. The Commission of Inquiry seemed like an attempt to protect the Government. No group, church body or civil society group mounted a sustained Justice for the Mahdia 20 campaign, in a case where we know the state was negligent in the way it ran the dorms and failed to ensure safety and security. The Opposition parties let it slide. The Private Sector Commission collected $30 million for the victims but after two years it was exposed the funds had not been disbursed. And the Government rushed to offer $5 million a pop for each death “Because We Care.”

They must think Amerindian lives are cheap. I say “All Lives Matter” and “Amerindian Lives Matter.” Where is the national outrage? Which of our Ministers or MPs with children would accept $5 million as a fair settlement if one of their children died like that? Would the President or VP accept $5 million if one of their children died like that through state negligence?

According to the SN report, in this case, the parents sued for more compensation beyond the $5 million and the Government lawyer seems to be arguing that amount was a binding, final settlement. Why did the State not offer more compensation than to fight against paying more compensation? The state feels powerful to fight the little, poor people, but is a scaredy-cat when it comes to fighting the oil companies robbing us blind. The Government lawyer is arguing that the parents must show that they were harmed by the death of their child and that they suffered loss, if they want more compensation. What greater loss can there be than your child is gone forever and ever, and will not come back?

It is time our Amerindian brothers and sisters stand up for these children. The Toshaos Association and Amerindian Peoples’ organizations and others must make a united stand for these children and their families. Don’t let them come to you and pretend they care when they are fighting you in Court to not pay more compensation for those innocent children who died largely because of state negligence. They need your votes to win the election. Take a stand now! Maybe if political parties put in their manifestoes that they will offer more compensation to the Mahdia 20 families if they win, the Government will not be so ruthless in their treatment of the Mahdia 20 families in the matter of compensation.

Sincerely,

M. Singh