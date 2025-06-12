Managing illegal migrants

Dear Editor,

Recently a number of Venezuelans have been involved in criminal activity and 49 were reportedly involved in crimes including murders and robberies in 2024. This makes it necessary to establish a formal port of entry along our western border. This must become the only place where Venezuelans may enter the country legally along the border. All other illegal migrants entering the country should be rounded up and formally processed at legal ports of entry. This will help determine whether those entering have any criminal history or links to organized crime. It will also help us safeguard against Venezuelan military personnel entering under the guise of migrants in need.

Our priority should be to provide entry to those who can become productive law-abiding citizens. With preference being given to doctors, engineers and other professional fields that are needed to support the continued development of our Nation. The work visa and work permit process should not be bypassed when they seek refuge in Guyana. Following this process will ensure that we can track and monitor how many refugees are entering, who they are and where they are in the country. The current upheaval in the U.S. where illegal migrants are resisting being rounded up and deported should be a lesson for us to learn from. When people are in a situation for a long time, whether legal or illegal, they feel they have a right to it and will resist any change to their circumstances. This resistance may even become violent. We must avoid making this mistake by preventing illegal migrants from taking root and doing as they please upon our homeland. We must ensure that a clearly outlined official process and policy is followed.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana