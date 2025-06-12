Petra Organisation conducts ball distribution exercise

With the ExxonMobil U-14 Boys and Girls Football Championship set to commence on Saturday, tournament organisers, the Petra Organisation, conducted their traditional ball distribution exercise in an effort to assist the schools in their respective preparatory phase.

This presentation occurred yesterday at the National Library on Church Road and Main Street.

Every team will receive a football to aid in their preparation, with representatives from several competing schools on hand to collect the equipment. The teams were also briefed on the tournament rules to provide clarity and uniformity on any possible issues.