UG, GTI romp to easy wins in YBG Tertiary Basketball League

The University of Guyana (UG) Trojans and the Government Technical Institute (GTI) recorded lopsided wins in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Tertiary League at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

UG dismantled the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) 71-35. The contest, which seemed destined to be a competitive affair following a 26-17 score at the end of the first half, evolved into a lopsided encounter as UG outscored their opponent 35-18 to seal the win.

Ronoku Vaughn recorded 17 points, five steals and two rebounds in the rout, while Chris Perez closely followed with statistics of 16 points and six steals.