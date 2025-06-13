No oil deal to be signed before end of term – Jagdeo

-auction of blocks yields no agreement

There will be no signing of oil and gas agreements by the government before the end of its term, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday announced.

Government had said that it hoped to sign agreements with four companies of the six companies that it had awarded oil blocks to in 2023 after a process that had begun in 2022. Failure to clinch a deal may point to the unattractiveness of the new model Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) that had been crafted for the awarding of any new blocks.

United States company Fulcrum had also sealed an agreement to develop this country’s gas infrastructure.