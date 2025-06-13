Adriana’s funeral set for June 22    

The family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose body was controversially discovered in the pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo on April 24, has decided to proceed with her funeral on June 22.

A forensic examination was conducted on April 28 at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). Three international pathologists – Dr. Glenn A. Rudner of Mount Sinai Hospital (New York), Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul (Barbados), and Dr. Gary L. Collins (Delaware) – concluded that Adriana died by drowning. However, they were unable to determine the exact time of death due to the body’s state of decomposition.

A funeral had been scheduled for May 5th but this was later postponed.

A second autopsy was conducted on the body of Younge on May 29, at the Gwinett County Examiner’s Office and Morgue in Georgia in the United States and the examiner said that the first autopsy appeared to have been conducted thoroughly. The examiner however said that there were outstanding questions.