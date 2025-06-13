Guard charged with murder of man at Foulis

Messiah Mussenden, a 25-year-old security guard from Buxton/Friendship, East Coast Demerara, was arrested by police on 8th June 2025, and he was charged today by a rank from the Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Crime Investigation Unit with murder.

The police say that the accused appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court earlier today before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

The matter was postponed to 15th July 2025 and transferred to the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court for report and filing of statement.

Mussenden is accused of the fatal shooting of Rondell Clarke, which occurred on 8th June 2025 at Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

Two policemen had been held in the matter after several reports surfaced that a police vehicle had been chasing Clarke at the time.

A release from the police on June 11th said that investigators recovered a damaged metal fragment from the body of the deceased during a post-mortem examination. The fragment was immediately forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Department’s Crime Laboratory for ballistic analysis.

“Following a comprehensive examination, ballistic experts concluded that the metal fragment recovered from Mr Clarke’s body was discharged from an AR rifle that was in the possession of Messiah Mussenden, a security officer employed by Force Security Solutions. Additionally, ballistic experts were able to match a 9mm spent shell casing recovered from the scene to a 9mm pistol that was in the possession of Devon Boucher, another security officer employed by Force Security Solutions. In light of these findings, the Guyana Police Force wishes to make it unequivocally clear that the fatal shot which resulted in the death of Rondell Clarke was discharged from the AR rifle in the possession of Messiah Mussenden”, the release said.

Clarke was shot dead on Second Street, Enmore, Foulis on Sunday between 7:30 pm and 7:45 pm.