Guyana to switch vaccines in fight against cervical cancer

The Ministry of Health will soon transition from the quadrivalent to the 9-valent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, a move that will mark a significant step toward the elimination of cervical cancer in the country.

This announcement was made by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony during his keynote address at the recent Cardiology Symposium held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Dr. Anthony underscored the Ministry of Health’s commitment to improving cancer prevention and treatment outcomes. He noted that the introduction of the 9-valent HPV vaccine will offer broader protection against HPV strains, enhancing the country’s capacity to prevent cervical cancer.