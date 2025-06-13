President, Walton-Desir clash over `rigging’

Shadow Foreign Minister Amanza Walton-Desir has publicly called on President Irfaan Ali to leave her name out of the rigging allegations that he brought up on Wednesday, questioning why he is welcoming personalities in his party who can also be considered “riggers.”

“I’m not interested in joining the PPP; I will never be interested in joining the PPP. Don’t involve me and call my name in rigging and rigging and rigging,” Walton-Desir expressed in a live on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

It was in response to remarks made by Ali when he was speaking to the press on the sidelines of the launch of Orinduik Marine Services. “This is a person who was involved in five years of destruction. This is a person who was centre stage of rigging an election; at the centre stage of trying to steal the will of the people and suddenly speaking about the moral compass…something is wrong, and they are unapologetic about it,” the president said about Walton-Desir.