Floods wreak havoc in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) The Government has warned that the T&T Meteorological Service’s extension of the Orange Level Riverine Flood Alert until 6 pm today means several hours of torrential rains, high winds and more flooding can be expected.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet media conference at the Red House, Port-of-Spain, yesterday, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen said several areas of the country were negatively impacted by the inclement weather.

“The riverine levels are already quite high. The soil is very saturated across the country and so we are very concerned with the increased potential for flood damage of homes, collapsed roadways that have been weakened over time by small landslips, damage to crops and livestock and the well-being of our society as a whole. Farmers across the country have been affected by overland flooding and loss of crops,” Ameen said.

She said there were major reports of flooding from Rio Claro, Kelly Village in Caroni, Sangre Grande, St Helena, Manuel Congo Village, Brazil Village, Tunapuna/Piarco, Las Lomas and Piparo. There were also reports from Chaguanas, Arima, Tabaquite and Las Lomas.

Going further into the statistics, the minister said there were:

• 18 reports of fallen trees in Diego Martin and Sangre Grande

• Three major landslides along the North Coast Road

• Two collapsed roadways in Poole Village, Rio Claro; and Heights of Aripo in Arima

• Eight damaged roofs in Port-of-Spain, Princes Town, Siparia and Rio Claro

Ameen accused the previous People’s National Movement administration of neglect but claimed the present Government had acted quickly to avoid worse damage.

She said the Government started its Flood Mitigation Programme on May 13, with its drain clearing and embankment works taking place from May 14-19.

“We have positive outcomes because of our early planning and our proactive approach. We are seeing faster drainage in water-logged areas. We saw areas where it came off, but the runoff was much faster than before …We have seen fewer homes under water. We have reduced structural damage because of that, and thankfully, so far, minimal disruption in terms of national exams,” Ameen said.

She urged the public to stay indoors where possible and to avoid driving on flooded roadways.

Minister in the Agriculture Ministry Saddam Hosein said the issue of compensation for farmers is also being considered and discussed.

Meanwhile, in a release yesterday, the Ministry of Education said it was forced to close 16 ECCE centres, 38 primary schools and 13 secondary schools today due to “prevailing harsh weather conditions.”

The ministry said the decision came after consultations with the Meteorological Service and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, adding that it was “prioritising the safety and well-being of students, staff and school communities.”

Despite the disruptions, 3,736 students sat the CAPE Caribbean Studies exam across 82 schools. The ministry relocated some candidates to centres closer to their homes and allowed others to write the exam even though they arrived late.

“All affected students were accommodated,” the ministry said.

Flooding and road closures also disrupted the School Nutrition Programme. The National Schools Dietary Services Limited (NSDSL) redirected meals to regional corporations in Penal/Debe, Tunapuna/Piarco and Couva/Tabaquite while full delivery services remain suspended.

NSDSL said it was “committed to restoring full meal delivery services to affected schools as soon as safety permits” and is monitoring the situation closely.