Voters and parallel economies

As Guyana approaches its next general election, the central question confronting voters may no longer be only party loyalty or political lineage—in fact it may be far simpler: Can I afford to live, survive in our new oil economy? Put succinctly, the economy, in both its promises and its failures, could become the defining battleground in Elections 2025. While official projections point to a significant GDP growth in 2025, largely driven by the country’s oil boom and non-oil sector, to the average citizen, that macroeconomic triumph must feel distant. For many, this growth is just theoretical. What they live daily is the weight of inflation, stagnant wages, and eroding purchasing power. This has been demonstrated in more than two years of interviews by this newspaper with residents throughout the country.

Guyana, today, is divided not only by race or party lines, but by two parallel economies. One is the economy of national headlines—soaring revenues, infrastructure booms, and expanding capital projects. The other is the lived economy of places like Akawini, Potarinau, and Baramita, where the cost of a 100-lb bag of sugar has nearly doubled, flour has surged from $180 to $400 per pound, and gasoline has crossed $4,000 per gallon. Even with a minor dip in the Consumer Price Index between December 2024 and January 2025, food inflation remains over 5% year-on-year. In remote communities, prices are routinely 25–50% higher due to steep transport costs. This is the economy that shapes votes. Bill Clinton, in 1991, coined it nicely, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

Historically, Guyanese elections have often hinged on ethnic blocs and party allegiances. Many voters—especially in the rural interior—may be asking a different question: Why hasn’t the oil money made my life better? The government allocated $9 billion in its 2025 budget for cost-of-living relief, up from $5 and $7 billion in recent years. But to many, these measures must have felt reactive, inadequate, and poorly targeted. The relief either arrived too late, was too meagre, or bypassed them altogether – or all of the above. From Toshaos and subsistence farmers to pensioners and teachers, the prevailing sentiment is one of neglect. The trust deficit more than likely has deepened, and no administration—no matter how resourced—can afford to ignore it.

Politics in Guyana has long defied conventional wisdom, but economic pain is hard to ignore. When families cannot afford sugar or cooking oil, that failure is felt as personal—and under normal democratic conditions, that discontent translates into political consequences. Elections 2025 will inform if the much-debated Guyana’s economic miracle has become a political liability as its benefits seem to accrue only to a certain class of people. Every bridge and bypass completed, conventional wisdom suggests, will be measured against a household’s inability to afford basic groceries. The 2025 election therefore will test more than electoral strategy and or national patience: the true test is whether voters are discontented with the perpetual cycles of promises unfulfilled.

Voters, for anyone questioning, are not asking for miracles. Those, they’ve been told, already lie beneath the Atlantic Ocean’s seafloor of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone. What they will more than likely demand now is equity – equity in the pocket in exchange for votes in the ballot box. Rural voters will want inflation policies that account for the real cost of distance from Georgetown. Pensioners – support indexed to living expenses, not political cycles – and young voters will demand dignified employment—not just extractive jobs, but careers that will grow families which in turn will nurture their communities. Everyone, ultimately, will likely demand a government that connects national wealth with everyday well-being.

Elections 2025 may now not be just a choice between parties—it is now possible to posit that it will be a referendum on whether the gains of economic transformation can finally reach the average Guyanese citizen. For all the GDP projections and capital projects, it may be the price of bread that decides who governs. As the campaign machinery spins into motion, all parties would do well to remember: the ballot this time is cast not only in ink—but rather in who can best translate that hope with the returns from our oil economy.