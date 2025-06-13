Another Boeing airline crash

Dear Editor,
Another horrific, heartbreaking air crash with hundreds of fatalities, including children and babies. Miraculously, a lone passenger was pulled from the wreckage. Untold pain and grief for countless of families. It was yet another Boeing disaster. And Qatar just ordered how many of them? Is this the end of Boeing? It was noted that several world leaders expressed condolences and solidarity in the face of this tragedy but none from the leader who just concluded the Qatar deal.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed