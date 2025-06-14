The Four-to-One Formula: How Guyana’s 50-50 Oil Deal Turns into a Mathematical Impossibility

Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded – Column 161

Confusion over Oil profit

Last year, my summary column discussing the 2023 audited financial reports of Stabroek Block contractors had the caption “Oil companies have earned five times more from oil than Guyana. Modest investment, gargantuan returns.” If anything has changed, the money deluge has continued to flow upward and faster in the direction of those contractors. But before we look at those incredible numbers, maybe a word about Vice President Jagdeo’s exchange with a reporter of relevance to today’s column might be revealing.

Reporter to Jagdeo. “Can you explain Exxon and its partners reporting that their profits for 2024 being 10 billion US dollars, but Guyana only got 2.6 billion, despite it being a 50-50 profit sharing”.

Jagdeo’s response: “So I saw something about Exxon reporting a trillion dollars in profit over the three years and they said that the government got about 1.3 trillion dollars. So that’s about consistent with the formula which says that 14.5 percent of the 25 percent which is set out for as profit sharing would result in that configuration and they would have 10.5. So that’s consistent from what I saw. It can’t be any different.