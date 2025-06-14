Rain doesn’t fall at one man’s door

We can only imagine the anguish that Adriana Younge’s family has endured since she was reported missing and then mysteriously found in the pool at Double Day Hotel. Rivers of tears have been shed across the world for this child and the constant echoes of cries for justice are hope for those who care and haunts those who want her name to be erased and for the truth to be buried.

In a land where the heartless and ruthless thrive, our children are not safe. In a land where mouths are sealed with notes and devils shake hands in secret, we cannot be comfortable. Adriana Younge was loved.

Daughter of the soil she was, and her soul was pure like uncontaminated raindrops. Beautiful she was and should have never been a victim of the ugliness that hinders, curses and denies this nation its greatness. No child of Guyana should be found floating on the consequences of the incompetence, deception and the evil that plagues this land. But evil, deception and incompetence continue to be cultivated in this land, spreading like weeds to stifle the fruits of truth, justice and righteousness that we should bear. We reap bitterness, we are poisoned by the strange fruits we are bearing that even the cold bodies of our children, dead under mysterious circumstances is not enough for some to elevate from the pits and walk into the enlightenment that allows us to be our higher selves.