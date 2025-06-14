Baby Skello remanded over blasphemous song

After weeks of controversy, DJ Baby Skello yesterday appeared in court over a song that was seen as blasphemous of a Hindu goddess and he was remanded to prison.

Daniel Wharton, known as Baby Skello, 31, is a musical artist of Lot 174 Block Y Golden Grove East Bank Demerara.

The police said yesterday in a statement that he was arrested and charged with “blasphemous libel”.

He appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the indictable charge was read to him. The Administration of Justice Act was applied and he pleaded not guilty. He was then remanded.