Coss Cutters closes on Sheriff St

Six years after opening its Sheriff Street location and following the establishment of two Chinese-owned supermarkets nearby, Trinidad and Tobago brand Coss Cutters has closed its operations there and sold the property.

However, the supermarket has consolidated its operations at the Farm, East Bank of Demerara branch and avails its customers the services and products that were offered at Sheriff Street.

“Yes, that is among the reasons we closed…,” Chief Executive Officer of Coss Cutters Amardat Persaud told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted and asked if the reasons had to do with competition from Chinese-owned entities that have set up near his establishment.