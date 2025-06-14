French experts conclude training with law enforcers

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn yesterday delivered closing remarks at the conclusion of a Special Operations Course conducted for members of Guyana’s law enforcement agencies by French Special Operations experts.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said the course focused on intelligence gathering and practical operational techniques.

Joining Benn at the ceremony were Director of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, James Singh, and Colonel Sheldon Howell, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency.

The initiative marks another milestone in the ongoing security cooperation between Guyana and French authorities in Martinique and French Guiana (Cayenne), the release said. The partnership has already yielded significant results, including major drug seizures and enhanced operational coordination, the release added.

Benn commended the participants and expressed gratitude to the French team for their continued support in bolstering Guyana’s capacity to significantly tackle transnational organised crime and narcotics trafficking.